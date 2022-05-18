ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce De Leon, FL

W00000000 TOWN OF PONCE DE LEON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CDBG MITIGATION (CDBG-MIT) PUBLIC HEARING AND SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE HUD recently allocated $46,926,000 in CDBG-MIT …

 6 days ago

TOWN OF PONCE DE LEON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CDBG MITIGATION (CDBG-MIT) HUD recently allocated $46,926,000 in CDBG-MIT funding for the General Infrastructure Program (GIP) for Hurricane Michael-impacted communities. DEO will use a subrecipient model to deliver funding for approved projects. Funding will be awarded to selected subrecipients through a...

WCSO investigating shooting in Vernon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place shortly before noon Saturday at the Vernon Express convenience store, located at 3276 Main Street in Vernon. Few details are known at this time; however, Sheriff Kevin Crews says more information will be released soon. Witnesses...
VERNON, FL

