Washington County, FL

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENT Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a proposed LDC text amendment. The …

 6 days ago

Pursuant to Section 10.02.08 of the Washington County Land Development Code (LDC), notice is provided regarding a proposed LDC text amendment. The text amendment amends:. Section 2.02.02 to add the Mixed Use Planned Unit Development/Skywatch Future Land Use Map category. Section 2.02.03 to include additional allowable uses...

UPDATE: No injuries in plane crash

More details are emerging about the plane crash that occurred Sunday in the area of 5810 Douglas Ferry Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other responders are still on scene where a twin-engine airplane made a crash landing shortly before 8 p.m. WCSO reports the aircraft was traveling from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
'Glory to Graves'

Staff and consumers of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc. are working to honor veterans by restoring grave markers at their final resting place. For Arc Community Project Coordinator Glenn Craft, the organization’s most recent community service project is deeply personal. “My dad was a veteran, and I have...
CHIPLEY, FL
Chipley celebrates hometown sports hero Trent Forrest

Signed with Florida State University while being ranked the 11th best shooting guard and 48th best overall high school player in the country. Named one of the top collegiate point guards in the nation. Played in nine NCAA Tournament games. Earned West Regional All-Tournament team honors as one of the...
CHIPLEY, FL

