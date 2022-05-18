ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Washington County CDBG First Public Hearing Notice Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a FFY …

 6 days ago

Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a FFY 2020 and 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The county intends to reapply in FY2021 if funding is not available in prior cycle. The county is eligible to apply...

WCSO investigating shooting in Vernon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place shortly before noon Saturday at the Vernon Express convenience store, located at 3276 Main Street in Vernon. Few details are known at this time; however, Sheriff Kevin Crews says more information will be released soon. Witnesses...
VERNON, FL
UPDATE: No injuries in plane crash

More details are emerging about the plane crash that occurred Sunday in the area of 5810 Douglas Ferry Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other responders are still on scene where a twin-engine airplane made a crash landing shortly before 8 p.m. WCSO reports the aircraft was traveling from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
'Glory to Graves'

Staff and consumers of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc. are working to honor veterans by restoring grave markers at their final resting place. For Arc Community Project Coordinator Glenn Craft, the organization’s most recent community service project is deeply personal. “My dad was a veteran, and I have...
CHIPLEY, FL

