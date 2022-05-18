Washington County CDBG First Public Hearing Notice Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a FFY …
Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for a FFY 2020 and 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The county intends to reapply in FY2021 if funding is not available in prior cycle. The county is eligible to apply...www.washingtoncounty.news
