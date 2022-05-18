ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

Holmes District School Board Public Input Meeting for Project Awards May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Located at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425 IDEA, Part B – These funds are …

washingtoncounty.news
 6 days ago

IDEA, Part B – These funds are allocated for the support of special projects which will contribute to the solution of persisting state-wide needs in the education of exceptional students. IDEA, Part B – Preschool Entitlement – These funds are allocated to provide special education and related services...

www.washingtoncounty.news

washingtoncounty.news

WCSO investigating shooting in Vernon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place shortly before noon Saturday at the Vernon Express convenience store, located at 3276 Main Street in Vernon. Few details are known at this time; however, Sheriff Kevin Crews says more information will be released soon. Witnesses...
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

UPDATE: No injuries in plane crash

More details are emerging about the plane crash that occurred Sunday in the area of 5810 Douglas Ferry Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other responders are still on scene where a twin-engine airplane made a crash landing shortly before 8 p.m. WCSO reports the aircraft was traveling from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

'Glory to Graves'

Staff and consumers of the Arc of Washington-Holmes Counties, Inc. are working to honor veterans by restoring grave markers at their final resting place. For Arc Community Project Coordinator Glenn Craft, the organization’s most recent community service project is deeply personal. “My dad was a veteran, and I have...
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley celebrates hometown sports hero Trent Forrest

Signed with Florida State University while being ranked the 11th best shooting guard and 48th best overall high school player in the country. Named one of the top collegiate point guards in the nation. Played in nine NCAA Tournament games. Earned West Regional All-Tournament team honors as one of the...
CHIPLEY, FL

