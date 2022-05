Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has been accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night. Footage emerged on Wednesday of McBurnie appearing to tangle with a fan on the pitch as he lay on the floor, and a Nottingham Forest fan is heard saying "the Sheffield United player just stamped on him".

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO