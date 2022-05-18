This Blockbuster Trade Has Green Bay Swapping Offensive Weapons

When asked who the Packers all-time leading scorer is, most fans may guess a running back or wide receiver. The correct answer, though, is Mason Crosby. In fact, the player in second place is Ryan Longwell, another former kicker. The player in fourth place? Chris Jacke, a former kicker. In fact, the only player in the top four who was not a kicker is Don Hutson. To be fair, though, Hutson DID kick quite a bit in his career. He was 7/17 in his career on field goal attempts and 172/183 on extra points. But this is not about Hutson, who in my opinion is the greatest Packers player of all time. This is about Mason Crosby being named as a potential cut candidate after June 1.

