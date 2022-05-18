Seven-run inning powers Rangers past Angels

EditorsNote: update 2: changes to “White hit” in lede

Nathaniel Lowe delivered a go-ahead, RBI single and Eli White hit a two-run single and scored on a three-base error to punctuate a seven-run eighth inning that rallied the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning, but Corey Seager opened the big frame with a double off Ryan Tepera. Seager scored the tying run on Adolis Garcia’s infield single and a throwing error by second baseman Luis Rengifo. On the play, Angels first baseman Matt Duffy was shaken up after colliding with Garcia. Duffy was replaced by Jared Walsh.

Jonah Heim and Kole Calhoun then walked, and Lowe followed up with the RBI single that put the Rangers ahead for good. Sam Huff added a two-run single to provide some cushion. The icing came on White’s two-run single with runners on second and third off Cesar Valdez. The ball skipped past left fielder Brandon Marsh and rolled to the wall as White circled the bases.

The Rangers have won the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep on Wednesday.

Dennis Santana (1-1) picked up the win, and Tepera (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Angels had taken a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning on Mike Trout’s home run off Brett Martin. The home run capped a three-hit game for Trout, who finished a triple shy of the cycle. In Trout’s final at-bat in the ninth inning, he struck out against Josh Sborz.

Trout, Taylor Ward and Anthony Rendon each homered for the Angels. Rendon drove in three runs, including an RBI single in the ninth.

Seager and Calhoun homered for Texas.

Making his first start since no-hitting the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10, Angels left-hander Reid Detmers was lifted after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. His 61st and final pitch resulted in a two-run home run by Calhoun that tied the game at 3.

Detmers, named American League Player of the Week, threw 108 pitches in his no-hitter. The 22-year-old served up a two-out home run to Seager in the first inning, snapping a string of 9 2/3 hitless innings.

--Field Level Media