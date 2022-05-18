ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy La Stella starts the party early as Giants pound Rockies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Tommy La Stella hit the second pitch of the game for a home run, Mike Yastrzemski and Darin Ruf combined for five hits, five runs and five RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants made it two straight on the road against the Colorado Rockies by holding on for a 10-7 victory Tuesday night.

Alex Cobb (3-1) allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, but was staked to a big enough lead to beat the Rockies for a second straight start, leading San Francisco to a fifth consecutive win over Colorado in the last nine days.

Randal Grichuk had a three-run home run during a five-run sixth for the Rockies, who suffered their eighth loss in their last nine games.

Making his second appearance of the season and getting his first start since undergoing Achilles surgery in October, La Stella presented Cobb an immediate lead with a home run (his first of the season) off Rockies starter Chad Kuhl (3-2).

Yastrzemski had a two-run double and Ruf an RBI single in a four-run third that extended the Giants’ advantage to 6-1, then combined again when Yastrzemski walked in front of a two-run Ruf double that opened an 8-1 lead in the fourth.

The duo scored the team’s final two runs in the sixth when Yastrzemski singled and Ruf walked ahead of RBI singles by Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada.

The Rockies made a game of it and knocked out Cobb in the process in their five-run sixth that closed the gap to 10-7. Yonathan Daza, Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon got the inning rolling with consecutive singles, producing two runs, before Grichuk launched his fifth home run of the season one out later.

Giants relievers shut the door from there, with four combining for 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, shutout relief. Camilo Doval worked around a pair of two-out walks in the ninth to nail down his seventh save by getting Cron, representing the tying run, to fly out to center field.

Cobb allowed 10 hits and one walk in his 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Kuhl was pulled after three innings and was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits. He walked one and did not strike out anyone.

Yastrzemski finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Ruf complemented him by going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.

La Stella added two doubles to his homer and Crawford also had three hits for the Giants, while Estrada had two RBIs and Wilmer Flores scored twice.

Cron collected a double, two singles and three runs for the Rockies, who were outhit 14-12. McMahon, who had two RBIs, and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

