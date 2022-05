The Lady Bruins played in the Marion Tennis Sectional Championship Match Friday night but were unable to come away with the win, losing to Mississinewa 5-0. Coach Brian Smith said, “Although it was a disappointing way for the season to end, even getting to the championship game was a major success for the team this year. With only two players returning from last year, there was a lot of pressure on the six new players. I think everyone did a good job and worked hard and got better as the season progressed.”

MARION, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO