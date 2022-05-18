ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG BAR, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

Cooler New Mexico weather aids big wildfire fight — for now

MORA, N.M. (AP) — Cooler weather is helping nearly 3,000 firefighters in New Mexico prevent the nation’s largest active wildfire from growing. Fire officials said Monday night that they took advantage of better conditions to expand contingency firebreaks northeast of Santa Fe ahead of a return to hotter, windier weather by the end of the week. The blaze started as two fires and burned into one large conflagration now larger than the city of Los Angeles. A rural sheriff warned at a community briefing Monday night that “just because we’ve had a few good days of weather … it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet.”
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Louisiana gov faces decision on transgender athlete bill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage. Monday’s 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell. The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill. But he hasn’t said whether he’ll veto the measure or allow it to become law. Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed. The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTVZ

Michigan GOP governor candidates short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections bureau says five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and shouldn’t qualify for the August primary. The reports issued late Monday by staff are a major blow to former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in polling, and businessman Perry Johnson, who has spent millions of his own money to campaign. Democrats had challenged their petitions, alleging forgery and other issues. Another GOP candidate, Tudor Dixon, also had contested Craig’s signatures. The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to consider the elections bureau’s recommendations.
DETROIT, MI
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in June

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump’s loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020. Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge. He has three opponents in Tuesday’s race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Perdue says Abrams ‘demeaning her own race’ ahead of primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican candidate David Perdue is accusing Stacey Abrams of “demeaning her own race” in Abrams’ recent criticism of Georgia’s quality of life for its residents. Abrams is bidding to be the first Black woman to be a governor of an American state. Perdue is trying to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary on Tuesday. In a Monday interview, Perdue made the remarks while criticizing Abrams for calling “the worst state in the country to live” in criticizing the state’s performance on mental health and care for mothers.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

