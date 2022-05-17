Max’s Moment – Peyton’s Place is Beyond the LF Fence

Todd County Central gave Logan County a battle in the semifinals of the 13th District softball tournament Friday night at Franklin-Simpson. But Logan advanced with a 1-0 victory behind the five-hit shutout pitching of Shelby Gettings. Gettings struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the contest as...
Grayden Miller and Billy Wallace went to state last year as regional semifinalists. This year, they’ll go to Lexington as region champions. Miller and Wallace rolled through the 2nd Region tournament this week in Hopkinsville, finishing off the doubles championship with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 triumph in the final Thursday night.
The boys’ 2nd Region tennis tournament finished up on Thursday at Ruff Park in Hopkinsville. Caldwell took top honors, winning both the singles and doubles bracket, and taking the team championship by one point over Madisonville-North Hopkins. See some of the semifinal and championship matches in this YSE photo...
Todd County Central’s Will Kearns has turned a breakout senior season into an opportunity to play baseball at the college level. The infielder signed on Thursday to continue his academic and athletic careers at Midway University in Kentucky. Kearns made a huge jump in production from his junior to...
All the Caldwell County boys’ tennis team had to do to secure its second straight 2nd Region team championship was simply sweep both the singles and doubles titles. Mission accomplished, as the Tigers won both titles Thursday night at Ruff Park in Hopkinsville to edge Madisonville-North Hopkins by one point for the team championship.
Christian County senior Kevontrez ‘Trez’ Vaughn made his college plans official on Thursday, signing to continue his academic and basketball careers at Delta College in University Center, Michigan. Vaughn moves to the next level after averaging over two points and two rebounds per game in his final season,...
Lyon County opens defense of its region baseball title Sunday with an opening-round game against Madisonville. The region tournament will be split between Hopkinsville High and Christian County High for Sunday’s opening round games. Lyon County plays Madisonville at 3:30 Sunday at Hopkinsville High. Henderson County will play at...
Christian County’s Jayden Williams will be heading to Michigan to continue his basketball career after signing with Delta College on Thursday at the school’s media center. Williams joins the Pioneers after a senior season in which he posted 2.4 points and just under three rebounds per outing. The Colonels finished 10-23 overall and fell to Hopkinsville in double overtime in the 8th-District title game.
Comments / 0