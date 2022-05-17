ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

Max’s Moment – Peyton’s Place is Beyond the LF Fence

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeyton Williams blasted a pair of home runs in...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Fall Just Short Against Logan in 13th District Semis

Todd County Central gave Logan County a battle in the semifinals of the 13th District softball tournament Friday night at Franklin-Simpson. But Logan advanced with a 1-0 victory behind the five-hit shutout pitching of Shelby Gettings. Gettings struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the contest as...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Miller, Wallace Talk Tennis Title

Grayden Miller and Billy Wallace went to state last year as regional semifinalists. This year, they’ll go to Lexington as region champions. Miller and Wallace rolled through the 2nd Region tournament this week in Hopkinsville, finishing off the doubles championship with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 triumph in the final Thursday night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Boys’ 2nd Region Tennis Semis, Finals (Gallery I)

The boys’ 2nd Region tennis tournament finished up on Thursday at Ruff Park in Hopkinsville. Caldwell took top honors, winning both the singles and doubles bracket, and taking the team championship by one point over Madisonville-North Hopkins. See some of the semifinal and championship matches in this YSE photo...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Rebels’ Kearns Signs to Play Baseball at Midway University

Todd County Central’s Will Kearns has turned a breakout senior season into an opportunity to play baseball at the college level. The infielder signed on Thursday to continue his academic and athletic careers at Midway University in Kentucky. Kearns made a huge jump in production from his junior to...
TODD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, KY
Lyon County, KY
Sports
City
Livingston, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Pairings Announced for 2nd Region Baseball Tournament

Lyon County opens defense of its region baseball title Sunday with an opening-round game against Madisonville. The region tournament will be split between Hopkinsville High and Christian County High for Sunday’s opening round games. Lyon County plays Madisonville at 3:30 Sunday at Hopkinsville High. Henderson County will play at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels’ Williams Continuing Basketball Career at Delta College (w/PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Christian County’s Jayden Williams will be heading to Michigan to continue his basketball career after signing with Delta College on Thursday at the school’s media center. Williams joins the Pioneers after a senior season in which he posted 2.4 points and just under three rebounds per outing. The Colonels finished 10-23 overall and fell to Hopkinsville in double overtime in the 8th-District title game.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy