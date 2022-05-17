Max’s Moment – Peyton’s Place is Beyond the LF Fence

Christian County’s Jayden Williams will be heading to Michigan to continue his basketball career after signing with Delta College on Thursday at the school’s media center. Williams joins the Pioneers after a senior season in which he posted 2.4 points and just under three rebounds per outing. The Colonels finished 10-23 overall and fell to Hopkinsville in double overtime in the 8th-District title game.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO