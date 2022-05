In a debate hosted by Arizona PBS on Wednesday, former State Senator Kristen Engel (D), who is running for AZ-06, said Arizona does not have an immigration crisis. “No. It does need help at the border. Washington, I would say, has failed us. It’s not just this administration. It’s the past administration. We do need help at our borders. We do need to secure our border. We have issues of drug trafficking and human smuggling that have to be addressed, but certainly not walls. I mean, walls are a 13th-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” said Engel.

