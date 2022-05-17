ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

DWC Hydroponic System: An Easy Way to Grow a Hydroponic Garden at Home

This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. "Traditional" gardening - growing in soil - is still the most common way to grow a plant, whether that is...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Lifehacks#Home Hacks
Post Register

Plant bulbs in containers

Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
GARDENING
CNN

Shop Solo Stove’s deals now for cozy campfires later

Summer has wrapped up, which means that the temps are dropping and the air is getting crisper by the day. The best way to get cozy? Around a bonfire, of course. But you don’t have to travel into nature to get one going. Solo Stove’s portable fire pits are designed to be super-portable and — conveniently — to be smokeless. Now through Nov. 3, the brand is hosting a sale, meaning you can save 25% on the upgraded Fire Pit 2.0s, up to 50% off the legacy 1.0 collection and essential bundles and, starting Sept. 30, $200 on the Pi pizza oven. Plus, the brand-new tabletop fire pit, the Mesa, is on sale for one of the first times ever.
SHOPPING
CNN

Gear up for fall with tailgate essentials, foolproof gift ideas and limited-edition items from YETI

When most people hear the name “YETI,” they think ice-cold water and beers that stay chilled for days — but this brand has come a long way since it first set out to build the cooler that people would want to use every single day. This fall, YETI is the place to go to support breast cancer awareness, stock up on essentials that keep you warm during your favorite fall activities and gear up for the holidays with brilliant gift ideas.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
BobVila

Maidenhair Fern Care: How to Master This Humidity-Loving Houseplant

Among the frilliest of outdoor ferns, the maidenhair also can be the most formidable to grow indoors. Don’t blame this damsel for her distress, though. Due to the thinness of a maidenhair fern’s leaves, “she” requires high levels of humidity to thrive—higher than those found in the average home.
GARDENING
LivingCheap

5 easy, frugal steps to sustainable living

I’d like to live more sustainably and make choices that are kinder to the earth. However, the magnitude of the changes can feel overwhelming. I can’t see myself living off the grid in a yurt with a herd of goats doing my landscaping. I need simple ideas — baby steps. So I went to the expert, Kris Bordessa, who publishes Attainable Sustainable, for advice on small, easy changes that will save money and decrease my carbon footprint. I asked Kris for five easy changes. Here are her suggestions, which she promised even I could do. No goats involved.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Tired of a Cluttered Mug Cabinet? This $25 Find Stacks, Organizes, and Doubles Space in Seconds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing you can never have enough of, it’s kitchen cabinet space. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I take my storage space seriously, which means I’m also always on the hunt for ways to maximize the room I do have. Whether it’s getting creative storing cookware or placing a turntable in every other cabinet, I love finding smart kitchen storage solutions (almost as much as sharing them). One cabinet, however, that has seen better days is my mug cabinet.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

10 best pillows that provide comfort and support for side, front and back sleepers

Just like the humans who use them, pillows are remarkably varied. Choosing the right one is all about identifying the things that you really like in a pillow, and finding an option that has those characteristics.First, think about firmness. Do you want your pillow to be soft, firm, or somewhere in-between? There’s no right or wrong answer here – everyone has their own Goldilocks zone based on factors such as their body shape, the weight of their head and their learnt pillow preferences.Pillows made with memory foam tend to offer a firmer, more supportive feel than pillows with organic fillings...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's favorite go-to olive oil for 20+ years is an Amazon find

If your eyes cross when you reach the olive oil section and you eeny-meeny-miny-moe your pick, you'll love this decisive tip from Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star fell for the light and lovely Olio Santa California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil over 20 years ago and has been devoted to it ever since. So when her recipes call for "good olive oil," we all now know which one she really means.
RECIPES
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Refinish Cabinets?

The cost to refinish cabinets is far less than the cost to replace them. Cabinet refinishing is an excellent way to update and transform the look of an older kitchen without having to pay the cost for a full kitchen remodel. Refinishing involves removing the existing stain or paint; making repairs; sanding; then adding new stain, paint, or varnish. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the average cost to refinish cabinets runs from $1,500 to $5,000, with many homeowners spending $2,975 on average. The overall cost to refinish kitchen cabinets per square foot runs from $4 to $25, including labor and materials for painting, varnishing, shellacking, and glazing. The final price depends on the location of the cabinets, the type of finish, and the size of the cabinets. Professional cabinet refinishers charge between $35 and $75 per hour for labor, with the average total coming in around $500 to $1,000 per refinishing project. Labor costs can vary depending on geographic location, cabinet material, and refinishing product. This guide will cover some important factors that affect the cost to refinish cabinets, the different types of cabinet refinishing, some signs it’s time to refinish cabinets, and some frequently asked questions regarding kitchen cabinet refinishing costs.
HOME & GARDEN
HGTV

Upcycle an Old Cake Pan Into a Christmas Candle Ring Centerpiece

Assorted glass or shatterproof ornaments in colors of your choice (we used shades of pink and gold) large gold pinecone ornaments (or similar long and slim ornaments) Protect work surface with a drop cloth or paper, then coat all sides of the pan’s exterior with dark green spray paint. Allow to dry.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy