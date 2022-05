The offseason in the SEC is never boring, but Thursday, May 19 may take the honor as one of the craziest (and most interesting) days in college football's top conference. Over the last two days, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban have now traded words and barbs regarding recruiting, program management and NIL. Needless to say, after the back-and-forth, we can go ahead and mark Oct. 8, 2022 as the most-anticipated game in the conference (and maybe college football?) this year when the Aggies and Crimson Tide meet in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO