Residents in This State May Be Eligible for Another $2,000 Stimulus Check

Governor Tom Wolf wants state legislators to release the $2 billion in American Rescue Plan funds that have been lying in their coffers. Wolf wants a portion of the money to be placed into Pennsylvanians’ bank accounts. The “Pennsylvania Opportunity Plan” is the name of his plan.

“Families with working members have been strained. Their wallets have been strained to the breaking point. They’ve been pushed to their breaking point by recent substantial price rises,” Wolf added.

The goal, according to the governor’s administration, is to assist families that are still recuperating financially from the epidemic. The subsidies are meant to assist families in better managing growing living costs, in addition to paying pandemic-related expenditures.

Households with incomes of $80,000 or less would get up to $2,000 under Wolf’s proposal. A one-time payment of $2,000 would be made to families earning $50,000 or less. Households earning $50,000 to $80,000 would be eligible for $1,500.

If the measure passes, checks would be issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury and would not be taxed as income.

Wolf’s $1.7 billion budget plan includes $225 million for small companies, $325 million for the state’s healthcare system, $204 million for direct property tax relief, and $450 million for community conservation, preservation, and revitalization. To put it another way, the stimulus funds will be reinvested in the local economy.

The Governor’s justification

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for electricity or food, daycare, or petrol,” Wolf said on April 14 at the Pocono Family YMCA. We have the chance and the resources to guarantee that kids do not struggle and that they succeed. I’m urging the General Assembly to work together across party lines on this issue for the welfare of all Pennsylvanians because when they succeed, our state succeeds. Let’s get this money out of our hands and into Pennsylvanians’ wallets.”

Pennsylvania now has more than $10.7 billion in its bank account, and state officials anticipate a $2.5 billion income surplus. Understandably, Wolf and his Democratic colleagues believe now is a good moment to assist suffering families while the epidemic continues.

Partisanship seems to be a problem in state legislatures just as it is in the federal government. Wolf is a registered Democrat. Republicans control both the Pennsylvania House and Senate.

Some Republicans, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, are hesitant to go onboard. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, for example, defers to the General Assembly on particular budget ideas but has asked legislators to consider spending plans beyond 2026 when making choices. According to the Independent Fiscal Office, the state would run a $1.4 billion deficit in that year, spending more than it collects in taxes.

Governor Wolf has warned lawmakers that states must utilize American Rescue Plan monies by Dec. 21, 2024, or the cash would be returned to the federal government.

However, 13.6 percent of Pennsylvanians live in poverty today, and the jobless rate was 4.9 percent in March. And these figures ignore people who toil away every day, just scraping by to keep their heads above water.

“This money will assist the hardworking folks our organization serves to keep their lights and heat on so they can get ready for work and pay their vehicle maintenance so it passes inspection,” says Kristina Valdez, executive director of the community action group Along the Way. It will allow them to continue working at the companies on which we all depend in our town.”

Pennsylvania clearly has the cash necessary to deliver another batch of stimulus payments. It’s unclear if the idea will be supported by the state legislature.

