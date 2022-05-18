ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Experian posts stronger profit but inflation hits growth outlook

By Sinchita Mitra
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXMCe_0fhru9cw00

May 18 (Reuters) - Experian (EXPN.L) posted a 34% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday, but the world's largest credit data firm gave a softer organic revenue growth outlook as demand for lending data is likely to fall as rising inflation hits consumer spending.

The Dublin-based firm projected organic revenue growth of 7%-9% for the year ending March 2023. Weaker demand for its mortgage credit data due to lower consumer re-financing activity knocked 150 basis points off the growth forecast, Experian said.

While overall demand for credit reports and scores is rising as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, consumer spending across Experian's main markets — North America and the UK — has slowed due to a relentless rise in prices of everything from fuel to food, reducing demand for credit data.

"While we are closely monitoring the global macroeconomic trends, we are confident in our strong track record," Experian CEO Brian Cassin said in a statement.

Experian shares were down 3.4% to 2,579 pence at 1054 GMT, making it the weakest performance on the FTSE 100 index (.FTSE).

"Some may argue that the forward guidance from the company is a little lower than some analysts might have been hoping for," Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown with Experian shares in his portfolio, said.

"This is more about the macro frame the company are operating in. Everyone can see that the outlook is getting weaker, with inflation gnawing away at consumers spending power."

For the year ended March 31, Experian reported a 34% rise to $1.48 billion in its annual pre-tax profit.

Experian's adjusted operating profit grew 19% to $1.65 billion, just shy of analysts' average estimate of $1.67 billion, according to the company.

Its consumer business, which provides individual customers with their credit information and helps them raise complaints on credit reports, reported a 22% jump in organic revenue.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sachin Ravikumar & Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experian#Credit Reports#Inflation#Credit Score#Consumer Credit
Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Lootpress

Dollar surges to 2-decade high as investors seek refuge

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. dollar’s value surged in April as investors sought refuge amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive shift to fight rising inflation. Rising inflation that has caused the biggest jump in prices in 40 years has spurred the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates, which increases demand for U.S. dollars. The U.S. dollar is also the world’s reserve currency and is considered a safe-haven in times of global economic stress.
BUSINESS
Reuters

HSBC suspends banker after climate risk comments, Financial Times reports

May 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) has suspended its head of responsible investing pending an internal investigation after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing people with knowledge of the process. HSBC...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

India's top crypto app CoinSwitch calls for regulatory 'peace, certainty'

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday. Although India’s central bank has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.

May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days. The shipments are...
HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss Re, UBS among founding buyers in carbon removal scheme

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Insurance firm Swiss Re and banking giant UBS are among five founding buyers of credits from a scheme set up by a Swiss company to drive down the cost of taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Even with pledges of huge reductions in emissions,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago. Dubai World, which restructured $23.5...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy