Welcome to TechRadar’s ongoing coverage of Computex 2022 with our Nvidia Computex 2022 Keynote liveblog!Earlier today, we covered the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote that opened up the hybrid conference in Taipei, and now it’s Team Green’s turn to try and wow us with its plans for the rest of the year.Radeon RDNA 3 graphics were a no-show at AMD’s keynote, so it’s an open question what Nvidia might have in store. It’s been a while since we’ve heard much of anything on the Nvidia GeForce front, so we’re definitely hoping for some Nvidia Lovelace talk today.We’ve already gotten something of...

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO