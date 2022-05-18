Final Bannock County election results

POCATELLO — City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak, beginning May 23, 2022. The project is expected to last two weeks. Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO