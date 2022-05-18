ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Final Bannock County election results

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago
Click the PDF below to view the final local election results for Bannock County, or you can also find results here.

Idaho State Journal

Hough wins, Tovey loses and GOP assessor's race decided by three votes in Bannock County

One of two incumbent commissioners won their bid to face a Democratic challenger in November and the GOP assessor’s race was decided by just three votes in Bannock County following Tuesday’s primary election. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. Incumbent Republican District 2 Commissioner in Bannock County Jeff Hough...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jared Fuhriman, former Idaho Falls mayor, dies at 60

IDAHO FALLS — Jared Fuhriman, the former mayor of Idaho Falls, died Sunday at the age of 60. Fuhriman was elected to lead the city of Idaho Falls in 2006 after working for the Idaho Falls Police Department. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2011 at age 48 and left the mayor’s office two years later. He eventually withdrew from public life while battling Alzheimer’s disease and passed away at home with his family by his side.
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho cofounder discusses Quality Education Act in Idaho Falls

For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him. Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

City Creek Road closed for improvements beginning May 23

POCATELLO — City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak, beginning May 23, 2022. The project is expected to last two weeks. Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Site of Sunday feedlot fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property. Chanel Tewalt, deputy director...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release. ...
Idaho State Journal

Marsh Valley High School will Graduate 98 seniors Tuesday

ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over half a million dollars in scholarship money from three regional universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.
ARIMO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff's Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. "The individual will The post Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Riverdale's Motor-Vu Drive-In no longer showing movies; land rezoned for housing

RIVERDALE — Utah’s already-dwindling number of drive-in movie theaters appears on a downward slope yet again. Coleman’s Motor-Vu Drive-In in Riverdale, first opened back in 1947, will no longer be showing movies “until further notice,” reads a post on its Facebook page. At the same time, a Riverdale official says the land where Motor-Vu sits — home to a weekend swap meet — has been rezoned so the land can be turned into a housing development.
RIVERDALE, UT
Idaho State Journal

'We're talking championships': A look ahead at this season's Gate City Grays

Over the weekend, Terry Fredrickson got a chance to meet with Braden Palmer. The Gate City Grays’ owner noticed something about his middle infielder: He looked bigger, more muscular, more fit. Turns out, over the offseason, Palmer had added somewhere between 30 and 45 pounds in muscle. “Wow, that’s impressive,” Fredrickson remarked at the time. “You’re looking good.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
