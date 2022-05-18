ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Stone: Rockets open to moving third pick

 6 days ago
Cayleigh Griffin: Rafael Stone says the team is open to moving the pick. He said it’s an important part of his philosophy – you have to be open because you never know what opportunities will present themselves.

Source: Twitter @cayleighgriffin

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rafael Stone said “if we make the pick” multiple times on his post lottery zoom, so keep an eye on that storyline, but I think there is a better chance they trade up than move the pick for a vet – 10:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Apologies to everyone who had to sit through me fumbling over words for at least 90 seconds on the Rafael Stone Zoom – 10:27 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Rafael Stone: “Our game rewards size and athleticism. If you can find a hyper athletic [player] who is really big, and also good at the game. They’re gonna have an advantage over someone who is less athletic and less big, but also good at the game.” – 9:32 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

I asked Rafael Stone, after taking 4 rookies last year, and picking 3rd, how does he debate BPA vs. fit?

“Always have to go best player available…When you’re picking this high in the draft, you want to see if you can get a cornerstone of your franchise. Fit is secondary.” – 9:26 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rafael Stone on going 3rd: “I do think there’s a sense of relief. Now we know where we’re picking and can focus the work.” – 9:22 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rafael Stone on what data he considers most important when drafting: “It’s 99% tape. One percent workout.” – 9:21 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rafael Stone says the Rockets are open to moving the third pick but haven’t made a decision one way or the other. – 9:15 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rafael Stone has said a few times “if we end up using the pick.” – 9:15 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rafael Stone thinks the Rockets are in a “good spot.” He was asked if there was a line he wanted to be at (top 2, top 4, etc) at a minimum. “No… last year there was!” – 9:14 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rafael Stone on drafting best talent versus best fit: “I think you always have to go with the best player available… When you’re picking this high in the draft, you have to pick someone who you think will be a cornerstone for your franchise.” – 9:12 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Rafael Stone: “We feel really good. We’re really excited. Whether by picking third or by trade, I think we’re going to be a more talented team this year than we were last year and that’s exciting.”

He says we need to go best player available, not necessarily best fit. – 9:12 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rafael Stone says his philosophy is to always go with the best player available. Fit is secondary. – 9:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

There were many stone faced execs in the lottery drawing room when the results were revealed. But my gosh, Rafael Stone showed nothing about what he was thinking when the Rockets’ card revealed that they have the third pick. He will speak later, but he must be pleased. – 8:48 PM

Adam Wexler: “I do think there’s a sense of relief only in that we’re doing all this work without knowing where we pick. But now we do know, so it’s kind of (that) step is done part of relief.” – #Rockets GM Rafael Stone on the team landing the 3rd pick in the NBA draft following the lottery. -via Twitter @AdamJWexler / May 18, 2022

Mark Berman: #Rockets GM Rafael Stone says he’ll listen to other general managers who express interest in trading for the third-overall pick: “If there’s something that makes sense for both teams it’ll get done.” pic.twitter.com/Wyhr5amax2 -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / May 18, 2022

Salman Ali: Rafael Stone: “We’re really excited. I definitely think by picking third or trading, we’re going to be a materially more talented team than we were last year.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / May 18, 2022

