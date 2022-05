One win against Norwich City on Sunday is all it will take for Spurs to secure a top four place. Even a draw will likely get it done thanks to superior goal difference over Arsenal but a win puts it beyond doubt. Norwich sit dead last in the leage having conceded an eye-popping 79 goals and have long had their relegation fates sealed. Fourth place should be a cakewalk for this side. Right?

