W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA BLACKACRES RANCH, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. CHRIS CHIPOURAS a/k/a CHRISTOPHER …

An early mornging single-vehicle crash in Walton County took the life of a 27 year old Ponce de Leon man. A Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 in the area east of County Road 183, when the driver, the vehicle's only occupant, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the truck.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO