Holmes District School Board Public Input Meeting for Project Awards May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Located at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425 IDEA, Part B – These funds are …
IDEA, Part B – These funds are allocated for the support of special projects which will contribute to the solution of persisting state-wide needs in the education of exceptional students. IDEA, Part B – Preschool Entitlement – These funds are allocated to provide special education and related services...www.holmescounty.news
Comments / 0