Holmes District School Board Public Input Meeting for Project Awards May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Located at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425 IDEA, Part B – These funds are …

Bonifay, FL

Holmes District School Board Public Input Meeting for Project Awards May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Located at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425

 6 days ago

IDEA, Part B – These funds are allocated for the support of special projects which will contribute to the solution of persisting state-wide needs in the education of exceptional students. IDEA, Part B – Preschool Entitlement – These funds are allocated to provide special education and related services...

Council on Aging hosts senior expo

BONIFAY – The Holmes County Council on Aging (HCCOA) hosted a senior expo Friday to connect local seniors with information and resources. Held at the National Guard Armory in Bonifay, the event featured informational booths from local healthcare providers and other resources, door prizes, and entertainment from the Holmes County High School Show Choir. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate provided and cooked a meal for those in attendance.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Ponce de Leon man killed in Walton County crash

An early mornging single-vehicle crash in Walton County took the life of a 27 year old Ponce de Leon man. A Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 in the area east of County Road 183, when the driver, the vehicle's only occupant, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Vortex Spring Rodeo draws thousands, continues tonight

PONCE DE LEON – The 3rd annual Vortex Spring Rodeo drew thousands Friday night and is expected to see the same numbers Saturday. “Vortex Spring is known as the home of the ‘Diver Down Flag’ and so much more. We aim to bring more and more tourism to Holmes County and especially the ‘wild west side,’ better known as Vortex Spring and Ponce de Leon,” said Vortex Spring Adventures owner Angela Dockery. “By adding additional attractions like the rodeo and our other special events, we hope to support the local tourism industry all year round.”
PONCE DE LEON, FL
Bonifay traffic pursuit ends in crash

Friday evening, the Bonifay Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a single vehicle crash when the fleeing vehicle left the roadway and struck a loading dock at the former Holmes County Ag Supply building. The pursuing officer was trying to initiate a traffic stop for...
BONIFAY, FL

