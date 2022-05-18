Holmes District School Board Public Input Meeting for Project Awards May 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Located at 701 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425 IDEA, Part B – These funds are …

PONCE DE LEON – The 3rd annual Vortex Spring Rodeo drew thousands Friday night and is expected to see the same numbers Saturday. “Vortex Spring is known as the home of the ‘Diver Down Flag’ and so much more. We aim to bring more and more tourism to Holmes County and especially the ‘wild west side,’ better known as Vortex Spring and Ponce de Leon,” said Vortex Spring Adventures owner Angela Dockery. “By adding additional attractions like the rodeo and our other special events, we hope to support the local tourism industry all year round.”

