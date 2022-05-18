Will Russian invasion of Ukraine spark a global food crisis?
By Phil Ciciora
farmersadvance.com
6 days ago
CHAMPAIGN, IL. — Scott Irwin is the Laurence J. Norton chair of agricultural marketing in the department of agricultural and consumer economics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Irwin, an expert in agricultural commodity markets, spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about the potential for a global...
Amid the Russia-Ukraine war and shortage of troops in the country, the Russian military is offering four times higher salaries to pull in new recruits for short-term contracts, according to The Moscow Times. The report citing a local advertisement and data from a Russian financial portal said that in Tula,...
WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - If the war in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will in turn lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's president said on Tuesday. "If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Andrzej Duda told a panel in Davos. "Today we should focus on Ukraine being able to export its grain."
President Joe Biden's repeated statements that Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion has provoked Beijing's ire -- and brought confusion to a US foreign policy stance deliberately designed to be ambiguous. But it has kept a "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would actually intervene militarily, a policy designed both to ward off a Chinese invasion and discourage Taiwan from ever formally declaring independence.
BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to use coal-fired power stations which would have been idled this year and next as reserve facilities in case of disruption to gas supplies from Russia, economy ministry sources said on Tuesday. The proposals, drawn up by the ministry as part of...
The governor of Luhansk has delivered a grim warning that it is too late for thousands of civilians to be evacuated from the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk, as it faced a sustained Russian effort to take the city and the parts of the province still held by Ukraine. Surrounded on...
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lambasted President Vladimir Putin, casting the Kremlin chief as a doomed madman who started a "stupid war" that was butchering the innocent people of both Ukraine and Russia. Appealing unsuccessfully against his latest nine-year sentence, Navalny used...
ATLANTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Georgia Republicans are expected to reject Donald Trump's campaign to oust Governor Brian Kemp in Tuesday's primary election, though polls show they are likely to back the former football star he has endorsed in their U.S. Senate primary. The former president has backed primary challenges...
In political analysis, sometimes the hardest thing is to see what’s staring you right in the face. Putin put in writing what he was going to do this spring – we just could not believe it, or we thought we’d prove our savviness by identifying some completely counterintuitive twist to the story of an invasion foretold. A similar challenge is posed by American conservatives communicating their commitment to authoritarianism loud and clear by holding this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in Budapest – the first ever outside the US: the autocratic leader of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is the main attraction, with plenty of European far-right party leaders as supporting acts. Could these American ingenues abroad just be duped by a leader intent on selling his kleptocratic autocracy as the last bastion of authentic conservatism or, as he likes to put it, real “Christian Democracy”? Maybe there’s some twist? Or perhaps, as Cpac’s hero Trump once proclaimed, it is what it is: from Tucker Carlson down, these figures are aware that Hungary has exited the democratic world; they just repeat the Orbán regime’s talking points when confronted with evidence for it. They end up cheerfully endorsing Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europe.
NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be the busiest in two years as more American drivers hit the road and shake off coronavirus lock-ins despite high fuel prices. The kickoff to the summer U.S. driving season may indicate just how much consumers...
