Beverly Hills, CA

Wearing a Suit Made From a Month's Worth of Trash, Activist Hits Beverly Hills Streets

By Kids' COVID Booster
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person's trash is this man's suit. Rob Greenfield waddled and, at times, wobbled his way through Beverly Hills Monday wearing see-through bags filled with garbage. The cumbersome suit of trash — taped to his arms, legs, shoulders and abdomen — includes cups, bags, boxes, cartons and other discarded items that...

www.nbcwashington.com

#Food Waste
#Food Waste
