“Very soon, you’ll be completing your student journey: a journey that has been unique in so many ways. You persevered through a pandemic, which presented challenges no one would have imagined when you receive your well-earned diplomas. The skills you have learned, the relationships you have built and the self that you have discovered during your time here will stay with you forever.” – Director of Alumni Relations Christopher Brown ’85.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO