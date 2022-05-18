ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford E-Series Sales Outperform Segment During Q1 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord E-Series sales fell in the Unites States and Canada during the first quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford E-Series deliveries totaled 7,201 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 32 percent compared to 10,573 units sold in Q1 2021. MODEL Q1 2022 / Q1 2021...

Ford Patent Filed For Retractable Video Display System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a retractable video display system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 16th, 2020, published on May 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0153134. The Ford Authority Take. Back in August of 2019, Ford patented a projector system stored...
Ford CEO Farley Says Company Will Continue To Make Hybrid Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major EV pivot that will see it transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to all-electric models by 2030 or sooner, with the automaker’s North American lineup inevitably following suit at some undetermined point in the future as well. However, in the meantime, Ford has no intention to stop making hybrid vehicles either, as CEO Jim Farley revealed while speaking at the automaker’s 2022 shareholder’s meeting.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Up Slightly During The First Quarter Of 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in the United States and Canada during the first quarter of 2022. ng Mach-E” markets=”all” aftermtdtext=” ” afterytdtext=””]. Competitive Sales Comparison (USA) Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased two percent to 6,734 units during the first quarter of 2022,...
Ford Once Again Ranked Fourth In Supplier Relations Study

Last year, Ford maintained its position in Plante Moran’s North American Automotive OEM – Supplier Working Relations Index (WRI) Study, ranking fourth among all automakers for the second consecutive year. The Blue Oval has once again repeated that result by ranking fourth for the third consecutive year on this particular supplier relations study, which was just released, though its overall ranking dropped year-over-year.
Many Ford Maverick Order Holders Don’t Know The Status Of Their Order

Since its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick has enjoyed massive success, posting 19,245 deliveries during first quarter of 2022 and completely annihilating its direct rival – the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In fact, The Blue Oval’s compact pickup is one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles on the market, running red-hot among retail and business customers alike. With demand for the Maverick significantly outstripping supply, FoMoCo has closed order books for the compact pickup for the 2022 model year, while also pushing back some existing orders to the 2023 model year.
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges

Disney World is known as "the happiest place on Earth." Of course, you might not think so when sweat is dripping off of your body at a record-setting pace thanks to the heat and humidity you'll experience during a sweltering day in the Orlando, Florida area. Another person who would disagree with this appraisal of the park is an unnamed woman who visited EPCOT on April 13th when her Apple Watch fell off her wrist; and that might have been the best part of her day!
Ford Expedition Electric Should Follow The F-150 Lightning: Opinion

The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries are underway as the strategically-important EV pickup appears to be a massive hit, at least by early standards. The critically-acclaimed F-150 Lighting sold out quickly for the 2022 model year, exceeding FoMoCo’s expectations by a long shot and prompting it to significantly ramp up its planned production over the coming years as it remains the most-considered EV pickup on the market. To us, that early success is only proof that a Ford Expedition electric SUV should be the next big all-electric Blue Oval product.
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During May 2022

The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discount offers during May 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during May, 2022 is very likely the result of extremely healthy demand for the full-size van range in the face of tight supply as Ford continued to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints.
Ford Pro Survey Suggests Fleet Managers Find EV Transition Stressful

Even prior to the launch of the 2022 Ford E-Transit and 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, The Blue Oval had major aspirations for its new all-electric models. In fact, the automaker expects 30 percent of the full-size truck market and 70 percent of the full-size van segment to consist of EV models by 2030, with much of that business coming from commercial fleets. However, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis admitted last year that fleet customers are a bit weary of making the move from ICE to EVs, and a new survey from the automaker supports that notion as well.
Ford Is Benchmarking The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 was revealed on the very same day as the 2021 Ford Bronco, the latest jab in a long battle between these two old rivals. However, Ford won’t be selling a V8-powered Bronco in the near future, if ever, which means that the new Ford Bronco Raptor will serve as the Rubicon 392’s closest competitor. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Ford Authority has learned that The Blue Oval is benchmarking the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and has at least one of those models in its possession.
2022 Ford Mustang Recalled Over Misaligned Front Camera Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Mustang models over an issue with the front camera. The defect: in affected vehicles, the camera is misaligned, resulting in the camera not functioning as intended. The hazards: a front-facing camera that is not functioning properly may restrict or disable certain features...
No. 12 Nascar Ford Wins Controversial 2022 All Star Race: Video

Every year, Nascar hosts an exhibition known as the All Star Race that pays no points toward the Cup Series championship and features a unique set of rules implemented by the sanctioning body. The even this year, held at Texas Motor Speedway, culminated in a controversial finish involving the No. 12 Nascar Ford that caused the racing community to question that ruleset.
Here’s Five Things You May Not Know About The F-150 Rocket League

Back in February 2021, Ford Motor Company revealed that it had teamed up with video game maker Psyonix to create a video game version of the Ford F-150 dubbed the F-150 Rocket League Edition for the company’s hit multiplayer title Rocket League. Based on the 2021 Ford F-150, the F-150 Rocket League features all of that truck’s signature styling elements along with a few cool additions – like a rocket booster – and became available in-game just a couple of weeks later, while a real-life concept version of the digital pickup made an appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last June. As it turns out, however, there are five things about the video game pickup that some may not be aware of, as F-150 Rocket League designer Adam Riccobelli, explained to Ford Authority Executive Editor, Alex Luft, in a recent interview.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gains New Iced Blue Silver Color: First Look

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E adds one new exterior color to its roster: Iced Blue Silver Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new color. Assigned order code GP, Iced Blue Silver Metallic is one of eight available color options for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, which include:. Space White...
2017-2022 Ford Super Duty Chrome Exhaust Tips Now Available

Ford Super Duty owners have been treated to a host of new parts and accessories via the official Blue Oval catalog in recent months, including a replacement winch rope for models equipped with a factory Warn winch, a pair of Sport exhaust systems and an engine storage cradle for the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant, and black ovals. Now, the 2017-2022 Ford Super Duty has received two new exhaust tip offerings, just like the 2019-2022 Ford Ranger did last week – one finished in chrome, and one in black.
Average U.S. Vehicle Age Over 12 Years, Another All-Time High

With both new and used vehicle prices soaring to new record levels with virtually every passing month amid inventory shortages stemming from the chip shortage, it’s becoming more difficult to afford to make a switch either way. That’s a big part of the reason why the average U.S. vehicle age slipped to 12.1 years in 2020, as Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever rather than heading out and paying exorbitant prices for a replacement. That trend continued in 2021, as new data from S&P Global Mobility shows that the average U.S. vehicle age increased slightly to 12.2 years last year.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Being Benchmarked By General Motors

Since the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in the U.S. in late 2020, the electric crossover-hatch has steadily been generating a substantial amount of interest. As Ford Authority previously reported, it is on the radar of electrified vehicle shoppers, and those who already purchased the Mach-E overwhelmingly recommend it. The Blue Oval’s rivals have obtained their own Mach-E units to test, as we recently caught Japanese automaker Subaru testing one, as was Ford frenemy Rivian. And now, FoMoCo’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has decided to join the Mach-E evaluation party, as we spotted the automaker benchmarking the Ford EV.
