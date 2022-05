MASCOUTAH -- The Marion High School boys track team took second place at the IHSA 2A Mascoutah Sectional last Wednesday, advancing several events to the state finals. Senior Bryson Wilson took third in the long jump with a leap of 6.84 meters. Wilson and teammates Hayden Lees, Sean Hudspath, and River Doss also claimed the top spot in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:26.38. Wilson also claimed the sectional championship in the 400 meter run with a time of 49.76.

MASCOUTAH, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO