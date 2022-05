GAYLORD — Michigan communities in Otsego, Mecosta, and Oceana counties are receiving a total of $50,000 through the Consumers Energy Foundation’s 2022 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition. The city of Big Rapids received $25,000 for first place, Gaylord received $15,000 as runner-up, and Hart received $10,000 after submitting ideas for projects that will help strengthen and grow their communities.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO