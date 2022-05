The Seattle King County NAACP is demanding the immediate resignation of King County District Court Judge Susan Mahoney. Mahoney, who, reportedly used the N-word during a February meeting regarding the possible discipline of a court employee, resigned as Presiding Judge of King County District Court after the incident. However, the NAACP believes that her resignation is not enough, and that there is no room on the judicial bench for anyone who uses the derogatory term.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO