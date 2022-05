Business Students Connect with the Community Through Philanthropy. Lisa Liberatore and her family strongly believe in philanthropy and community building. An adjunct professor, entrepreneur, author, and investor, Liberatore teaches her son the importance of fundraising and volunteering. Together, she and Dorian have made a difference through their volunteerism throughout the Greater Bangor region. If her elementary school kid could find success and fulfillment in giving back, she knew her college students could, too.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO