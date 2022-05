The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. JavaScript is one of the most popular and influential programming languages. It's almost impossible to find web apps that run without it, and it's used by all the big tech companies, such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta. So those skills are always in great demand. If you want to pursue a programming career, the beginner-to-advanced JavaScript courses in the Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle are right for you.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 11 HOURS AGO