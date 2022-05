This is a reply for the person that said they don’t know anything that Daniel Webster did (in Friday, May 13’s Page A10 Sound Off, “Congressman didn’t do much for Citrus”): All they have to do is get on his website and you’ll see the numerous things that he does constantly. Plus, he helped me personally. So don’t just complain; do your due diligence.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO