ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Foster wins third term as county PVA

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

BOX THIS ...

Daviess Property Valuation Administrator

Rachel Pence Foster (R) — 4,821

Jason Pagan (R) — 3,487

---------------------------------

Rachel Pence Foster will serve another term as Daviess County property valuation administrator after winning reelection in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Pence Foster, 43, defeated challenger Jason Pagan with a total of 4,821 votes to Pagan’s 3,487 votes. There were no Democratic challengers for the office this election cycle.

Pence Foster said she was feeling blessed Tuesday evening, and is looking forward to continuing informing the public about what exactly the PVA is responsible for in the community.

“Here is the thing, the PVA job, it seems like it is not important until it is,” she said. “Until you have to sell your house or until your assessment goes up and you need to come in there and talk.”

Pence Foster said it is important that the property valuation administrator be a friendly individual who knows what they are doing and can walk county residents through the process.

The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office is responsible for determining the value of all taxable property in the county. That assessment is used to calculate property taxes. The office also keeps records of properties, which are accessible to the public and helps people over age 65, and people with disabilities, apply for Homestead and disability exemptions.

Pence Foster has been PVA since 2013, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of retiring PVA Sandy Dawdy. Foster was reelected in 2014 and 2018 before winning her third term Tuesday.

Pence Foster said she has enjoyed being out in the community while she campaigned this election season.

“Just being in-person at the events, seeing Owensboro opening back up and the people and their support for my campaign,” she said.

Challenger Pagan, 50, said Tuesday evening that he was disappointed with the results and does not have any plans to run for public office again in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Elections
Owensboro, KY
Government
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Pagan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
287
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy