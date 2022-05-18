Foster wins third term as county PVA

BOX THIS ...

Daviess Property Valuation Administrator

Rachel Pence Foster (R) — 4,821

Jason Pagan (R) — 3,487

Rachel Pence Foster will serve another term as Daviess County property valuation administrator after winning reelection in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Pence Foster, 43, defeated challenger Jason Pagan with a total of 4,821 votes to Pagan’s 3,487 votes. There were no Democratic challengers for the office this election cycle.

Pence Foster said she was feeling blessed Tuesday evening, and is looking forward to continuing informing the public about what exactly the PVA is responsible for in the community.

“Here is the thing, the PVA job, it seems like it is not important until it is,” she said. “Until you have to sell your house or until your assessment goes up and you need to come in there and talk.”

Pence Foster said it is important that the property valuation administrator be a friendly individual who knows what they are doing and can walk county residents through the process.

The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office is responsible for determining the value of all taxable property in the county. That assessment is used to calculate property taxes. The office also keeps records of properties, which are accessible to the public and helps people over age 65, and people with disabilities, apply for Homestead and disability exemptions.

Pence Foster has been PVA since 2013, when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of retiring PVA Sandy Dawdy. Foster was reelected in 2014 and 2018 before winning her third term Tuesday.

Pence Foster said she has enjoyed being out in the community while she campaigned this election season.

“Just being in-person at the events, seeing Owensboro opening back up and the people and their support for my campaign,” she said.

Challenger Pagan, 50, said Tuesday evening that he was disappointed with the results and does not have any plans to run for public office again in the future.