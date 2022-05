The homeless anti-camping ordinance, passed by the Edmonds City Council on May 17, is now law. The new statute allows the police to ticket or arrest anyone occupying a public space if they refuse the offer of a shelter referral. The catch, of course, is that there are few viable shelter options in the area, and none in Edmonds. A situation that will only grow more challenging in the cold and rainy months to come when competition for shelter will be higher and beds harder to find. Without shelter options the new law, as enacted, is effectively useless.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO