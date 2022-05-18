ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bam Adebayo had a great reaction to Tyler Herro’s postgame outfit

By Alex Evans
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat were in good spirits after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 118-107 against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Those feelings spilled into the Heat’s postgame press conference. Miami’s Bam Adebayo spoke to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Had Issues Understanding A Question From A Reporter: "Can You Normal English For Me?"

The Dallas Mavericks once again find themselves 0-2 in a series after the Golden State Warriors showed their quality and returned from a 19-point deficit on Friday night. Luka Doncic was on another level for the Mavs, but his performance wasn't enough to lead his team to the promised land, leaving the door open for the Warriors to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Is Not Motivated By Narratives Comparing Him And Luka Doncic: "Not Playing In The Finals For Two Years, Losing In The Play-In Last Year. That's Enough Motivation In Itself."

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from sweeping the Dallas Mavericks out of the 2022 Western Conference Finals. The Mavs had a fairy-tale journey to get here, coming from below .500 in December to storm the top four of the West by the end of the season. The...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Tear Into Dallas Mavericks After Game 3 Loss To Golden State Warriors: "Mavs Get Swept, Y'all Better Have A Conversation About Luka."

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are one loss away from being swept in the Western Conference Finals. Much of the same story from the previous games continued, as the Mavs shooters struggled from beyond the arc. In addition, the Mavs defense hasn't plugged the holes that have been evident in the first two games, making the Warriors game plan straightforward.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rangers HC Gerard Gallant calls out Hurricanes' 'cheap shot' in Game 3

Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers picked up a 3-1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in a near must-win situation. They still trail in the best-of-seven set 2-1, but they'll have a good chance to even up the series if they can hold home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Mavs Vendor Gets Put On Blast After Tripping Steph Curry On The Sideline

The Western Conference Finals have been pretty one-sided so far, so it's understandable why a few Mavericks fans might be feeling frustrated with their team's lack of progress in the series. Whatever the case, one team vendor in the stadium got put under the spotlight on Sunday night after seemingly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bam Adebayo
Yardbarker

Mavericks once again fined by NBA for violating bench rules

The Dallas Mavericks have once again been fined by the NBA over their enthusiastic bench antics. The NBA announced on Sunday that the Mavericks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules regarding bench decorum. According to the press release, NBA officials determined that players and coaches on the Dallas side were in places they should not have been during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Jermaine O'Neal Hilariously Explained Why He Left The Miami Heat At the Start Of The Big 3 Era: "I'm Too Old To Be Having A Debate On Whether I Want To Have An Oreo or Not."

Jermaine O'Neal is one of the forgotten stars of the 2000s, not a lot of people remember him with the respect that he deserves for having made it on to 6 All-Star teams in his time as well as making it to 3 All-NBA teams after having been one of the youngest rookies ever. And while many stars have caught flak in recent years for joining certain teams just to win titles, O'Neal might be one of the few players that instead walked away from a sure thing.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Is Deandre Ayton an Option for the Bulls?

Ayton says he didn’t feel appreciated by the Suns. He wants a max deal, but it appears the Suns are not going to give it to him. This would make Ayton a restricted free agent. That designation means the Suns have an opportunity to match any offer another team gives him. Knowing the Suns won’t give him a max, other teams have an ideal opportunity to acquire Ayton’s services by offering him a max deal.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Who Are the Stars the Philadelphia 76ers Are Hunting?

After another disappointing postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are rumored to be star hunting yet again. While a compelling argument could be made that building the bench may be a better way to approach the offseason, Daryl Morey and the team seem to have their heart set on the stars. With many big names allegedly available this offseason, who are the stars the Philadelphia 76ers are hunting?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#The Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics#Nba#Raf Tyler#Boston For Game 3
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Would Send Bucks Backup PG George Hill to Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks did not achieve their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Instead, they were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in seven games. While there were many reasons why the team did not meet its goal, one of them was poor backup point guard play. When George Hill was acquired by the Bucks in free agency, many expected the 2019 version who was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Instead, Hill had the worst season of his career, shooting just over 30% from three. As the Bucks look towards retooling their roster, they may be looking to move Hill and his $4 million contract via trade. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send the veteran point guard to Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kirk Herbstreit rips 'drunk clowns' who yell after tee shots at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship ended with a thrilling final round on Sunday, as Justin Thomas won his second Wanamaker Trophy in a three-hole playoff with Will Zalatoris. Despite the incredible finish, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared one issue that he had while watching the event. On Sunday, Herbstreit tweeted that it...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Ready To Reach A New Level Of Stardom

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set for a new level of stardom. This comes from him having to perform as an elite quarterback without Tyreek Hill. While Hill wasn’t his only weapon in Kansas City, he was the biggest one. When defenses focused on him, it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Roasted The Los Angeles Lakers For Their Reported List Of Coaching Candidates: "Man, Are The Lakers Serious? They Not Serious About Trying To Better The Situation With That List Of Coaches."

Kevin Garnett isn't one to hold back, he was one of the greatest trash-talkers of all time. KG says what he thinks, and that's also part of what has made him such an entertaining yet respected part of NBA media in recent years. He can get a bit too harsh at times though, and his latest roast is at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton wanted max deal from Suns, is ready to look elsewhere

Deandre Ayton's agent confirmed what everyone pretty much already knew: The center wanted a max offer from the Phoenix Suns, and he now he'd rather play elsewhere. "We're disappointed. We wanted a max contract," longtime NBA agent Bill Duffy said on SiriusXM NBA radio. "He went out and was a soldier the whole year, played well, improved his statistics. So, we're proud of him. A lot of guys handle things differently, but he was very mature about it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavericks' Theo Pinson ignores referee's request to change shirt

The Dallas Mavericks’ bench has posed an issue for the NBA throughout the postseason, and video from Sunday’s game probably will not make the league very happy. The Mavericks have received multiple fines from the NBA for violations of bench “decorum” during the playoffs, including standing on the court and in other prohibited areas during play. One allegation raised by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is that Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson, who does not dress for games, wore a white shirt that matched the Warriors’ uniform colors. According to Kerr, the shirt caused Pinson to mix in enough that Stephen Curry mistook him for a Warriors player and wound up passing the ball out of bounds.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy