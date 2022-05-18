ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Is The Purple Paint Law Still In Effect In Louisiana?

By Greg Atoms
 6 days ago
A lot of people have heard the Louisiana urban legend about seeing purple paint in the woods, and what it means. If you've heard about it before, you've probably heard that you could be arrested, or possibly shot, if you cross past purple paint. So is that true? I've...

Comments / 6

Biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana toddler drowns in Biloxi

A toddler from Louisiana drowned Sunday at a Biloxi resort, our media partners at The Advocate report. The two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.
LSU AgCenter: A sweet treasure for Louisiana gardens

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - If you are looking for colorful additions to your summer landscape, sweet potatoes may not initially cross your mind. But you may want to give one of the newer varieties of this tuberous crop a shot. Offering the best of the ornamental and edible worlds,...
Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
'Click It or Ticket' campaign begins this week in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Saying there is a “clear connection” between highway fatalities and seat belt usage, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman announced that law enforcement agencies across the state will launch a seat belt enforcement campaign. Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs...
2-year-old from Louisiana drowns at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss — A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool during a family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that the child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead. Switzer said that his office would not identify the child, as his office's policy is to not release names in pediatric deaths.
Opinion: Louisiana lawmakers punch down on LGBTQ community, ignore real issues

Louisiana is a step closer to banning openly gay teachers than so-called conversion therapy. As lawmakers battle out bills at the Capitol, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on display while intolerance spikes in legislatures nationwide. In a highly unusual move earlier this month, Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, revived Louisiana’s version of...
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot

2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.
Louisiana House approves bill that would ban hairstyle discrimination

BATON ROUGE, La. - In less than a minute, the Louisiana House approved previously controversial legislation that would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles. Earlier this year, a House committee rejected a similar bill. And House Bill 1083 barely cleared committee. But on the House floor, the legislation was approved on...
A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
Louisiana's libraries hope you'll 'take a dip' into books this summer

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of the State Library of Louisiana's Summer Reading Program. The theme celebrates aquatic life and its importance to the world. All of Louisiana’s public libraries participate in the program and are planning virtual and in-person literacy and educational programs around this theme for children, teens and adults.
New Mexico Benefits From Dumb Texas Stunt

New Mexico wins and Texas loses in a political stunt that backfired. If you're not aware, Texas Governor Greg Abbott purposely held up legal border crossings to make some kind of the point which I'm not sure was ever really revealed. Something about illegal immigrants and drugs, although none were found during these enhanced inspections.
KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.

