Colby, KS

Crop tour projects sub-par N.Kansas wheat yield after drought

 6 days ago

COLBY, Kansas, May 17 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the drought-hit state at 39.5 bushels per acre, down from 59.2 bushels in 2021. The Wheat...

