Crop tour projects sub-par N.Kansas wheat yield after drought

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Monday, breaking a streak of three straight losing sessions on a round of bargain-buying as tight global supplies and concerns about crop development in the United States and Europe remain in focus, traders said. * But the gains were kept in check as high prices for wheat have limited export demand for U.S. supplies. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat rose 1 percentage point to 28% as of May 22 as drought persists in two-thirds of U.S. production areas as the crop nears maturity. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract rose 21-1/4 cents to settle at $11.90 a bushel, rising above its 10-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 24-3/4 cents at $12.77-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures gained 23 cents to $13.02 a bushel. * A USDA report on Monday morning showed that export inspections of wheat fell to 309,501 tonnes in the week ended May 19 from 348,937 tonnes in the prior week. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO