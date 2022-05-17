ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Regionally Speaking, May 17, 2022

lakeshorepublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Lake County Democratic Party chairman Jim Weiser is on "Regionally Speaking" to talk about the process of selecting a successor to Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who is leaving public office...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

lakeshorepublicradio.org

A Conversation with Geminus Prevention Services Prevention Specialist Dezimon Alicea

This conversation is with Geminus Prevention Services prevention assistant Dezimon Alicea, with the “Supporting Addiction Free Environments In Lake County” program. It is the county’s coalition against substance use, abuse and misuse among adults and adolescents. He talks about SAFE and about its making available to the public the patented Deterra System – a scientifically-proven product that renders drugs useless and aids in their safe disposal. Ends with “have a healthier Indiana” and cue to the break.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 monthly payments for two years

In Illinois, about 3,000 families will get direct payments for two years. The Cook County president announced the launch of the $42 million program. What is Monkeypox and should I be worried about it?. Who qualifies?. This universal basic income program (UBI) is one of the largest in the country....
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County commissioner questioned over Memorial Opera House renovations

Architects continue working on renovation plans for the Memorial Opera House, but funding remains uncertain. Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney says she's met virtually with the architect and hopes to have renderings to present soon. During Tuesday's commissioners meeting, she said a final cost had not been determined, but with...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

The NIPSCO is reopening it’s Gary business office

The NIPSCO Gary Business Office, which serves customers in Gary and the surrounding areas hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony May 17, 20222 to recognize it’s reopening. The location has been a staple in the community for many years. It closed more than two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to reopen was made with the safety of customers and employees as a top priority. Joining us on “Regionally Speaking” with all of the details on this big event is Jennifer Montague, NiSource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake County Board of Commissioners Vote to Reallocate $10MM in ARPA Funds

The Lake County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $10,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement. Lake County Board of Commissioners President Mike Repay says the money will be allocated for revenue replacement, which goes towards Lake County's insurance fund, which covers employees' health care, as well as liability claims.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valparaiso Community Schools shares review of special education cooperative

Valparaiso Community Schools' superintendent is promising improvements to special education. Dr. Jim McCall presented the findings of a third-party review of the Porter County Education Services (PCES) cooperative, during Thursday's school board meeting. He said that while PCES is able to offer a variety of services and teachers believe the...
VALPARAISO, IN
southshorecva.com

Memorial Day in Northwest Indiana

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summers along the South Shore, but it's also a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving our country. Below are some Memorial Day ceremonies happening throughout Northwest Indiana as well as businesses offering discounts for active military personnel and veterans of armed services to say, ‘thank you!’
INDIANA STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Effort to Recall Dolton, IL. Mayor Tiffany Henyard On Ballot as Referendum –

The second time since 2015, a new effort to establish an elected official recall Ordinance in the Village of Dolton is on the ballot. The previous recall ordinance was invalidated by the Appellate Court, who stated it was unconstitutional because the 2015 Ordinance was approved by the village board and not placed before the voters as a referendum.
DOLTON, IL
Q985

Illinois College Student Makes Serious Profit Off $10 Goodwill Purchase

Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way. I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.
WHEATON, IL
panoramanow.com

Farmers Markets Are NOW Open!

One thing Northwest Indiana has plenty of is Farmers Markets. Over the years, these markets have changed from your old time venue to be more up-scale and popular activity for young and old. Some have live music, Craft Beer, Arts and Crafts and even Antiques! So support your local farmers,...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Culvert replacements to close State Road 212 in LaPorte County

A portion of State Road 212 in LaPorte County will be closed for culvert replacement starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the highway will be closed between Warnke Road and Pueblo Street. Once that's done, it will be closed between Fryer and Tryon roads. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late June.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Peoples Bank Names Chief Revenue Officer and President

The Boards of Directors of Finward Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank, announced the appointment of Todd M. Scheub as Bank President and Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of the Bancorp. Mr. Scheub joined Peoples in 1996 and previously held positions in the commercial lending group. Most...
CROWN POINT, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New site chosen for World War I and II memorial

A new location has been finalized for Lake County's World Wars I & II and Holocaust Memorial. The Crown Point Board of Works approved a 99-year lease with the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway Wednesday, allowing the memorial to be placed at Sauerman Woods Park. That replaces the space previously set aside near the Crown Point Sportsplex.
CROWN POINT, IN
indiana105.com

Express Air Coach to Launch New Michigan City to O’Hare Shuttle Service

In Michigan City, a new opportunity soon to get a ride to the airport. Express Air Coach (EAC) announced Thursday it will begin offering shuttle service from Michigan City to O’Hare beginning May 27th. The Lafayette-based company currently offers daily service to O’Hare from Hammond and Portage and has been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue West Lafayette for 17 years. Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said the Michigan City location extends their recent additions into Northwest Indiana and is a great fit to their operational footprint. The pick-up point in Michigan City will be at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau on South Franklin Street.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Goshen, Indiana shooting: Two dead, two wounded

GOSHEN, Indiana - Goshen, Indiana police said that two people were killed, and three others wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Rosemare Court. Police said that five people were initially said to be severely wounded. One man was dead at the scene, another...
GOSHEN, IN
Lashaunta Moore

Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson To Give Away $1 Million in Groceries & Gas

Help is on the way for citizens affected by high grocery and gas prices, as Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson will have another $1 Million giveaway. According to Fox 32, Wilson will donate the money through partnerships with senior buildings and specific area grocery stores. Gift cards and coupons will be handed out to individuals for groceries, with another gas giveaway but utterly different from the last few.
CHICAGO, IL

