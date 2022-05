Farmers took advantage of planting opportunities in between rain events, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 36 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending May 22 was 67.0 degrees, 4.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.73 inches of precipitation, 0.92 inches above average, with the largest amount of precipitation falling across the Central Lowland region. There were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on May 22.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO