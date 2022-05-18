ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial for 2015 murder of Anniston man begins

Anniston Star
 6 days ago
Anthony Jackson Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

A Calhoun County jury Tuesday heard forensic evidence from the state in the trial of an Anniston man charged with a 2015 murder.

Anthony Tyrone Jackson, currently 64, was charged in the death of Ronald Lynn Young, 37, of Anniston, in 2015. Young was pronounced dead outside the 50 Cent Bar on the 3100 block of West 12th Street at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. Young was found “brutally stabbed to death,” with 135-150 stab wounds. There were no witnesses in what the state concedes is a circumstantial case, according to the Assistant District Attorney Dave Johnston.

The long-awaited trial for the 2015 slaying had multiple reasons for being delayed, including COVID-19 precautions and changes in counsel on both sides, according to defense attorney Shelby Scott.

Johnston and fellow prosecutor Eric Snyder called a total of six witnesses Monday before the day ended. Prosecution and defense attorneys had began jury selection in Judge Bud Turner’s courtroom, concluding their work just before noon. Turner explained the jurors’ responsibility, and the trial began.

In the state’s opening arguments, Johnston explained the difference between “direct evidence” — i.e. photographic evidence, DNA, or otherwise hard evidence — and “circumstantial evidence,” which might be more easily refuted but still helps paint a bigger picture of the larger puzzle.

Johnston told the jurors he felt the state had a strong case with circumstantial evidence.

The area in which the club is located was described by Johnston as a partially wooded “almost rural area” of Anniston known as Central City. The club itself had no signage out front with no indication that it was even a business. The small cinder block building sat on a darkened street surrounded by houses, some abandoned, Johnston said.

The night the incident took place, the club was hosting a class reunion-type party, as well as some regular patrons of the business. Young and Jackson were both patrons of the club the night of the incident, according to Johnston, and both were intoxicated.

The bar’s owner, Willis Martin, was closing down the place when he found Young lying on the ground unresponsive outside behind a vehicle, Martin said on the 911 call presented to the court Monday.

Martin said he’d found Young’s car parked in the lot in the “on” position with the door open earlier in the evening. The victim had been missing for about an hour and a half prior to his body being found.

Johnston said a size 3X hooded jacket was found outside the bar across the street, with a red stain — and later forensically identified to be Young’s blood — on the right sleeve from the elbow to the cuff. The jacket was later identified as belonging to Jackson.

In the defense’s opening arguments Monday, Scott pointed out that the jacket had Jackson’s DNA on the collar, but it also had two unknown persons’ DNA, and forensics examiners could not create a sufficient profile to match with anyone. Scott said that it was likely Jackson took his jacket off upon entering the facility that night, and someone else could have taken it.

Scott also said that swabs were taken inside of the vehicle Jackson rode home in, the inside of his shower, as well as rags from inside Jackson’s home. The samples were all tested and found to be free of any blood or DNA belonging to Young.

Tuesday morning brought a parade of evidence collected from Jackson’s home, vehicle and the crime scene — all presented by the case’s crime scene analyst, Paul Riddle.

Riddle walked the court through several close-ups of the jacket stained with the victim's blood, as well as paper towels found in a garbage bin of the men’s bathroom of the club that also tested positive with the victim's blood.

Also shown were numerous bagged items of clothing of Jackson’s with “reddish brown stains.” All of the items were swabbed and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for further testing.

Riddle tested several items he believed to have blood on them with a substance called luminol, which typically reacts to or has a glowing effect in the presence of blood. The spray had a reaction, according to Riddle, to the car in which Jackson rode home in the exact spot Jackson supposedly sat, and nowhere else. Riddle said it also reacted to the inside of the shower in Jackson’s home.

However, luminol is not a foolproof method for the detection of human blood. It is far more likely to give off a false positive effect than a false negative, as it can react with a number of other materials, according to Riddle. It is mainly used as a presumptive tool to show what might need further testing.

The swabs taken from Jackson’s home would later test negative for Young’s blood, Scott said in her opening statements. Testimony on that topic from forensic specialists is expected to be presented to the court today (Wednesday).

Anniston Star

