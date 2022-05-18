Editorial: Economic revival is cure for opioid epidemic

It doesn’t take more than a glance over the coroner’s rulings published regularly by The Blade to reach a sad conclusion. The opioid epidemic continues to kill.

The refrain of causes of death seems never ending: “Accidental, combined drug toxicity (fentanyl and oxycodone); Accidental, fentanyl toxicity; Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine and fentanyl). This is no liturgical response. It is a monologue of human pain, addiction, and lives cut short.

Despite all the talk and lawsuits, we haven’t made much of a dent except in saving more overdose victims by the use of naloxone. In 2020, about 92,000 people died from drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a 30 percent increase from the approximately overdose deaths in 2019. In 2019, Ohio recorded 4,251 drug overdose deaths.

A turnaround may be slow in coming. That doesn’t mean fighting the epidemic should wane. Funds coming in from the opioid settlements can make a difference. It takes more than the obvious to help the addicted and prevent addiction.

The role of pharmaceutical companies pushing opioids and minimizing the danger and doctors who were too cooperative in handing out prescriptions is well known. The story goes beyond that simple explanation.

It’s going to take more than platitudes. Hating Big Pharma isn’t the sole answer. Counseling isn’t enough. Treatment isn’t enough. Counseling and treatment are essential yet not the only cause of the opioid crisis.

This epidemic hit the middle-class hard, and more than anywhere the middle class of rust belt America. If you look at the numbers, it’s clear. Opioid addiction hits towns and cities with struggling economies and high unemployment. Overcoming the feelings of hopelessness and despair that fuel addiction to opioids requires giving people hope. That means the possibility of good jobs that pay well enough to raise a family. It means access to training and education. Funds from the opioid settlement must go towards job training and helping people find jobs.

Opioid addiction cannot be controlled without attacking the root causes of the anxiety, hopelessness, and depression hitting so many in middle America.

The many-pronged fight to rein in the opioid epidemic requires a push to revive the economy of middle America.