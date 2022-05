At least 11 people have died in rain-related incidents in the northeastern and southern parts of India and thousands have been displaced even as large swathes of the country still remained in the throes of an unusually intense heatwave.Nine people died and more than 600,000 have been displaced in Assam as heavy torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods, inundating hundreds of villages. Incessant rainfall over the last four days has led to severe flooding in many parts of the state, and the situation is expected to become worse as the weather forecast agency predicted heavy rainfall till Friday.More...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO