8-year-old girl hid in cooler to stay safe during Buffalo supermarket massacre

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the survivors of this weekend's massacre at a Buffalo supermarket was an 8-year-old girl who hid in the back of a milk cooler during a racially motivated attack. Londin Thomas was...

96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls man facing charges after allegedly driving into apartment building, killing resident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A driver in Niagara Falls has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into an apartment building late Thursday night. According to officials, at 11:25 p.m. a 41-year-old man hit several parked cars in the parking lot of an apartment building on St. John Parkway. He then drove through the wall of an apartment killing a resident inside.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Newfane 20-year-old charged with manslaughter in crash that killed Lockport man

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An indictment charging a 20-year-old Newfane man with manslaughter and other charges was unsealed Wednesday from Niagara County Court. The indictment charges Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, reckless driving and speeding, according to the Niagara County […]
LOCKPORT, NY

