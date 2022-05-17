ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Day-long, high impact patrol operation in Moreno Valley yields 53 arrests

By Trevor Montgomery
myrcns.com
 4 days ago

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., — Last Friday the 13th was a very bad day for 53 people who were arrested for a variety of reasons as a result of a day-long high impact patrol operation conducted within the city of Moreno Valley. The ten-hour operation involved traffic and pedestrian...

myrcns.com

Comments / 3

CBS LA

Authorities arrest alleged murder suspect following pursuit through Inland Empire

Authorities were in pursuit of a reported murder suspect in the Inland Empire Friday evening. The pursuit reportedly began in San Bernardino before the suspect led authorities through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona via the westbound 10 Freeway. It wasn't immediately known what prompted San Bernardino area law enforcement to engage in pursuit with the suspect, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.At around 9:55 p.m., the suspect yielded to pursuing officers near the Fairplex in Pomona. The suspect was said to be in custody just before 11 p.m. As authorities conducted an investigation, all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway were closed to traffic until around 10:30 p.m., when one lanes was opened. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Special needs school bus driver & her husband charged with dealing fentanyl on campus

A Riverside special needs school bus driver/security guard accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, was charged today with nearly a dozen felony offenses, while her husband was charged with possessing a gun and drugs.    Melissa Harloam Garrison, 46, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested The post Special needs school bus driver & her husband charged with dealing fentanyl on campus appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Gunning Down Woman in Hemet Home Arraigned

A Hemet man accused of gunning down a 30-year-old woman during an argument at their shared residence pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges. Koron LeKeith Lowe, 24, was arrested in January for the alleged slaying of Asasha Lache Hall of Hemet. Along with murder, Lowe is charged with attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old arrested following explosion at Grand Terrace Middle School

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 
GRAND TERRACE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard. Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released. If you have information on The post A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage.

Twenty-two people were arrested while deputies conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, according to authorities. Two people were arrested for DUI. Deputies also arrested one person for an outstanding felony vehicle theft warrant. The checkpoint was held at Highway 111 and Library Way from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nineteen drivers were The post 22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Arrested for Alleged Package Thefts, Firearms/Narcotics Possession

Two people were behind bars Thursday following their arrests in Cathedral City on suspicion of stealing packages from porches, and for allegedly having firearms and narcotics in their vehicle. Dale Shane Adams, 39, of Yucca Valley, and 31-year-old Mallory Lynn Bauer, of Temecula, were stopped by Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Teen arrested in connection with Cathedral City shooting death

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Cathedral City. The teen was arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, police said. There was no word on where they were found. The teen has been booked into juvenile hall and was arraigned on multiple charges including The post Teen arrested in connection with Cathedral City shooting death appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

DUI Offender Accused of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Due in Court

A 22-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man is slated to be arraigned Friday on a second-degree murder charge and other offenses. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic...
WINCHESTER, CA
KTLA

Authorities investigating Redlands bank robbery

Authorities are investigating after a US Bank branch in Redlands was robbed Friday afternoon. The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the bank branch located at 640 Orange Street. According to the Redlands Police Department, a man approached a teller with a handwritten note and demanded money. The teller complied and gave the man an […]
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man, Temecula woman arrested for theft, drugs, and gun charges

A Yucca Valley man and Temecula woman were arrested for possessing illegal guns, drugs, and stolen packages in Rancho Mirage. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies stopped the pair Wednesday afternoon. Their silver mini van matched the description of a vehicle used in recent porch thefts. Deputies executed a search warrant on the vehicle and said they The post Yucca Valley man, Temecula woman arrested for theft, drugs, and gun charges appeared first on KESQ.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Palm Springs home, striking resident

A 36-year-old man was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail today on suspicion of breaking into a Palm Springs home and striking a resident in the face. The suspect, a 36-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors in the 700 The post Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Palm Springs home, striking resident appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff’s Dept posts home security tips after increase in home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County￼

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department posted a series of home security tips after cases of home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County. "Over the past few weeks, a number of home invasion robberies have occurred throughout Riverside County. As we continue to investigate, we urge you to be vigilant" reads the post by the Sheriff's Dept. The post Sheriff’s Dept posts home security tips after increase in home invasion robberies throughout Riverside County￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest suspects and investigate narcotics and gun sales in Fontana

The Fontana Police Department made several arrests of suspects this past week during various investigations, according to a post on the P.D.’s Facebook page on May 18. The Gang Unit and Rapid Response Team continued with their investigations into narcotics and gun sales, along with probation searches. A residential...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two students are injured in explosion at middle school; 14-year-old student is arrested

Two students were injured when an explosion took place at a middle school, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Friday, May 20 at 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to Terrace Hills Middle School in Grand Terrace after receiving reports of a loud explosion that created excessive smoke on the school grounds, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies quickly located the area where the explosion occurred.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two gang members arrested for possession of narcotics for sales in Coachella

A Coachella resident and documented criminal street gang member was arrested by officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force. The officers had initially conducted a vehicle stop near Avenue 53 and Lee Street in the city of Coachella after observing a reckless driver. A passenger in the vehicle, also from Coachella, was The post Two gang members arrested for possession of narcotics for sales in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

IMPATIENCE AT THE DRIVE-THROUGH RESULTS IN A CITATION

Impatience at a fast-food drive through resulted in a citation for assault Tuesday night. At about 11:20 p.m. deputies were called to Castaneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree for a disturbance at the ordering window. An employee said a customer, later identified as Natalie Zimmerman, got upset over not getting enough salsa and flung a glass of water into her face. Employees held Zimmerman until deputies arrived. After investigation the Investigating Deputy concluded: “Natalie Zimmerman was upset that her delivery of salsa was not expeditious enough in accordance with her fast food drive thru standards. Zimmerman threw water onto the employee which landed in her eye and mouth. Zimmerman was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released.”
JOSHUA TREE, CA

