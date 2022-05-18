ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro goes yard but Portsmouth outlasts Barrington

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago
BARRINGTON (WPRI) – Barrington senior Ned Shapiro went yard for the first time this season, but his Eagles fell short in a slugfest as Portsmouth won 14-8 on Tuesday afternoon.

RIIL Tennis individual and doubles champions crowned

BARRINGTON, RI – The Individual and Doubles State Champions were crowned at Barrington High School, kicking off the RIIL’s Spring Championship season. Bishop Hendricken junior Jack Ciunci defeated LaSalle sophomore Tomas Medina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Hawks 1st Individual Title since 1987. Andrew Weisberg and Eliot Advani of Wheeler defeated Kenneth Shen and Gabriel […]
BARRINGTON, RI
Coventry softball, La Salle baseball pick up wins Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On a hot Saturday, many high school teams were in action as the regular season starts to wrap up. In division one softball, Coventry beat Pilgrim 2-0 behind Samantha Bergantino’s pitching performance. Hannah Hawley homered for Coventry. In division one baseball, La Salle picked up a non-conference win over East Cranston […]
COVENTRY, RI
URI Commencement returns to the Quad

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day for the University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022. Families and friends gathered to celebrate over three thousand undergraduate and 804 graduate students who were awarded their degrees. In a return to tradition, the university held its main commencement ceremony on the historic URI […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Bryant explodes for 13 runs in regular season finale

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant’s baseball team scored eight runs in the second inning to propel them to a 13-5 win over Wagner on Saturday afternoon. Shane Kelly hit a grand slam, his second in as many days. The Bulldogs take on Central Connecticut in the first round of the NEC tournament on Thursday.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Warwick police looking for woman, red pickup truck

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is again reaching out to the public for help locating a woman who was reported missing last week. Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen since Monday, May 16 in the Apponaug area of the city. Police say her dog was later found loose in the Elmwood […]
WARWICK, RI
17 people displaced in Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket. The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots. The back of the […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
Celtics torch Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early, jumping out to a 26-4 lead and cruising to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece. Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

