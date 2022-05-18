Shapiro goes yard but Portsmouth outlasts Barrington

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is again reaching out to the public for help locating a woman who was reported missing last week. Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen since Monday, May 16 in the Apponaug area of the city. Police say her dog was later found loose in the Elmwood […]

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO