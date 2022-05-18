Shapiro goes yard but Portsmouth outlasts Barrington
BARRINGTON (WPRI) – Barrington senior Ned Shapiro went yard for the first time this season, but his Eagles fell short in a slugfest as Portsmouth won 14-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
