ALICEVILLE-On April 27, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed that Na- tional Skilled Nursing Care Week in Alabama would be May 8, 2022, through May 14, 2022. Mayor Terrence Windham issued a Proclamation at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, making this a week to honor the important role that skilled nursing care centers provide in caring for and protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Several of the city council members were at the nursing home to witness this Proclamation.

ALICEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO