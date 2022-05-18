ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

What We’re Listening To, Reading, and Watching This Spring

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 6 days ago

If you’re like me, your New Year’s resolutions may have already been slipping by the end of January. Fortunately, spring is a perfect time for renewal and reinvention. So whether you’re trying to renew your commitment to read a book every month, or just wanting to explore how others may take the opportunity to reinvent themselves, these entertainment picks are for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KE1Lr_0fhpYBsL00

Check out this Album: The Lumineers: Brightside

While The Lumineers became popular in 2012 for their self-titled album featuring catchy earworm hits like Ho Hey, more recent releases have marked a slow departure from their start in some really inventive ways. Brightside is no exception. And yet, on this short album, fans will still find the same commitment to creative storytelling that has always been part of the band’s persona. Here, however, the result is stripped down and raw, with an underproduced sound that feels almost like sitting around the fire and hanging out with the band. The last two years, if nothing else, have brought us seemingly increased intimacy with our favorite artists as they’ve streamed entire concerts from their living rooms, and invited us to follow them on social media. This fits The Lumineers’ laid-back folksy vibe more than most, and I, for one, am totally here for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cgsC_0fhpYBsL00

Check out this Book: Violeta by Isabel Allende

Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende is often compared to Gabriel Garcia Marquez for her poetic use of prose and depictions of magical realism in her work. But her last book, The Soul of a Woman, is a nonfiction meditation on what it means to be a woman in a patriarchal society. It is exciting to see Allende return to the world of fiction with Violeta, a novel about a woman whose 100 years of life have afforded her many great opportunities to see the world change and grow around her. Comparisons to Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude will be inevitable, but fans of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando may find love within the incredible character that Allende has created here as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyj6A_0fhpYBsL00

Check out this Series: Inventing Anna

In 2017, in a truly remarkable and unbelievable story of reinvention, Anna Delvey managed to convince the elite socialites of New York that she was a German heiress; that she was one of them. This is the story that is told in the Netflix limited series, Inventing Anna. Starring Julia Garner (Ozark) and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), Inventing Anna is one of those rare series that manages to somehow keep you in suspense even when you know the ultimate outcome. Lovers of true crime will want to binge-watch all 10 episodes in one sitting, but anyone who enjoys watching the “elite” get outsmarted at every turn should definitely tune in.

By Vanessa Hutchison

P.S. Makeover your bedside table.

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Renew Your Spirits With a Road Trip to The Red Caboose

A PLACE YOU DIDN’T REALIZE YOU SHOULD GO. Ahhhh, do you feel it? That sense of rebirth and hope; the inkling to embrace something new. In the spring, that feeling is everywhere if we take time to notice. As the world around us begins to renew itself, what a great time for us to do the same, treating ourselves with something new and different— a vacation!
RONKS, PA
Today's Transitions

Renewal

What needs to be replaced or repaired in your world?. Maybe it is as simple as a paint job. Or perhaps your life has something bigger to repair, rebuild, or replace. The first step to renewal is clarity — the realization that you want to live differently. Spring Issue...
HOME & GARDEN
Today's Transitions

Today’s Taste: Reversed Turkey Melt

You must be thinking… what makes this turkey melt “reversed”? Well, I have the answer for you and it’s all in the toasting. The trick is, you toast only one side of the bread and put the fillings on top of that toasted goodness. Trust the process, and you’ll thank me later.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Isabel Allende
Person
Virginia Woolf
Today's Transitions

Lunch Plus One: An Afternoon In Germantown

Lunch Plus One is a simple outing to enjoy with friends or visiting relatives or guests. It’s always a treat to explore one of Louisville’s many historic neighborhoods, so for this Lunch Plus One, let’s visit the Germantown area with its collection of shotgun and camelback houses, restaurants and bars, and front porch swings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

A Mint Julep Twist

Try this twist on the traditional cocktail. Instead of diluting your drink with unnecessary water from the crushed or shaved ice, substitute granita for even more flavor. In this Mint Julep version, you’ll infuse the granita — an Italian semi-frozen dessert made from sugar, water, and various flavorings — with fresh mint and a splash of crème de menthe. Pour over your desired amount of bourbon to finish for an original take on the official cocktail of The Kentucky Derby.
FOOD & DRINKS
Today's Transitions

Derby Flavors: Hot Brown Croquettes

Heat the 1/2 cup olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly, secondly add the chicken stock until incorporated. Stir very frequently on low heat for 30 minutes. For the milk mixture will burn if not tended to.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Try This: Myofascial Release Therapy

After a long winter spent inside with little physical activity, our bodies may not adjust easily to increased walking or running when the weather warms up. Our shoes may also be worn which can cause plantar fasciitis-type foot pain. Raegan suggests myofascial release therapy, which can be done using a small ball. While a tennis ball works, some people may want to purchase an acupressure ball like a Spoonk Groove Ball. “Myofascial release can improve your range of motion, reduce soreness, help assist the tissue recovery process, help the body relax overall, improve circulation, and release tension, knots, and even stress,” she says. spoonkspace.com.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chilean American
Today's Transitions

Retirement Goals

Opening the door to retirement can feel a lot like opening the door on your first day of school. You wonder how your day will look, who you’ll meet, and if the snacks are any good. These days you probably have more snack time options, but retirement can still hold a wide-eyed mystique. So, we met three retirees through Leadership Louisville Center’s Encore program, who revealed their retirement secrets that have led to a renewed sense of purpose.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Bedtime Blues

After a long day, who doesn’t anticipate falling into those soft sheets for a good night’s rest. This well-needed respite can be hard to come by. Nearly half of adults 65 and over report having problems falling asleep or staying asleep through the night. While it’s normal for older people to sleep less and wake more frequently, getting a full night’s sleep, regardless of age, is important for overall health and well-being.
DEMENTIA
Today's Transitions

Virtual Reality Technology Offers Health Benefits For Seniors

While virtual reality (VR) has been around for quite awhile, the technology has only entered the realm of consumer technology in the past decade or so. Since then, neurologists and psychiatrists alike have been interested in exploring the potential health benefits of VR. Recent studies have specifically looked into potential benefits of virtual reality technology for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and the results are promising.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Today's Transitions

A Marriage Mentor

Marriage is hard. No one knows that better than Cassie Soete who has been a volunteer marriage mentor through Southeast Christian Church for more than 30 years. In that time, she’s ministered to more than 1,000 couples. She says about half the couples stayed together and half divorced. While those odds may discourage some, Cassie is a fighter, having fought to keep her own marriage intact while building a better and stronger relationship with her husband of 50 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Today's Transitions

Try This Roasted Asparagus With Lemon

One reason to enjoy spring is because more food options are available. Asparagus is one of those spring produce favorites. “Asparagus is a low-calorie vegetable that is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, especially folate and vitamins A, C, and K,” says Raegan Stremel, marketing and events manager at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets. She suggests roasting it with lemon for a healthy side dish.
RECIPES
Today's Transitions

Building A Dream

My love of trains started when my uncle, who was a mechanical engineer at the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Pennsylvania, took me for a plant visit when I was 6. Not only did I see colossal machines building other colossal machines, but I rode in a real locomotive. My model building started when I received my first plastic model on my eighth birthday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Inviting Calm Into Your Closet

When the flowers are blooming and birdsong becomes your new morning alarm, it’s easy to experience the inspiring changes spring is springing on you. All that outdoor inspiration can manifest indoors too and guide you to your own path of change — or just an uncontrollable urge to clean out your closet. Spring cleaning has sprung and decluttering an overcrowded closet is one way to renew and revitalize the energy in your home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
922
Followers
258
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy