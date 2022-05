Like many Borough meetings around budget time, the May 17 meeting ran late. But this time it wasn’t because of the budget. Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and the Assembly body have already held several marathon work sessions to hash out details of the yearly budget. Ordinance 2022-19, also known as the FY 2023 budget, had its first reading, with no public commentary. The second and final reading will be at the next assembly meeting on June 7. Once passed it will go into effect at the start of the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2022. If the budget passes as currently amended, a reduction of two-tenths of a mill to the general fund mill rate will also go into effect.

