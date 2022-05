TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The Murray State College Softball team is headed to the NJCAA Softball World Series. It will be the program’s second consecutive trip. Last year was a learning experience for the squad, but this time around, the team knows what to expect feel that gives the team an edge. The Aggies also believe they have what it takes in the pitching circle for a deep world series run.

TISHOMINGO, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO