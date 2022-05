CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A summer like pattern continues as we move into our Tuesday helping with the ongoing drought across the Lowcountry. Look for a mix of hazy sunshine and clouds with muggy conditions. Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next couple days under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The best rain chance will be across inland areas over the next couple of afternoons and evenings. Drier weather will move in briefly midweek before the rain chance peaks on Friday ahead of a cold front. Behind this front, drier weather will move in for our Memorial Day weekend with slightly lower humidity. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s all week.

